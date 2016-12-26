Jacksonville prepares site for new industrial park

The local economy could see a boost as the City of Jacksonville prepares a site for a new industrial park.

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard made an appearance on WLDS’ “What’s On Your Mind Program?” last week. Among the topics Ezard covered was the purchase of an 82-acre parcel of land by Tri-County Development.

Ezard says he’s excited about the potential impact this piece of land could have on the local area.

Ezard explains that the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation, along with the Tri-County conglomerate, is currently in the application process for having the site certified through Ameren.

The Mayor says the land sits in an ideal location, and that the final step would be getting Ameren’s stamp of approval.

As Ezard explains, once the site is certified, it could have a tremendous impact on Jacksonville’s local economy.

Ezard also says there’s a “good rapport” with the City Council, and that Department Heads are working to produce a five-year plan.

