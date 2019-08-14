Jacksonville Promise Economic Impact Study Results Presented to City Counsel

An economic impact study was recently performed on the Jacksonville Promise Program and the results were presented to the Jacksonville City Counsel at their meeting last night.

The study was conducted by the Rural Economic Technical Assistance Center, at the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University in Macomb.

Project Manager Robin Hanna spoke on the impact the Jacksonville Promise Program could have on the community.

“The Jacksonville Promise is providing funds to students to help them stay and attend local colleges. The contributions that Jacksonville Promise makes to these students will influence their decision to continue at the university and a portion of that group to continue to reside in that area. And the economic impact associated with the tuition and fees and with the student spending and later with the household income and education bump will drive some significant benefits to the Morgan County economy.”

The study focused on the impact associated with several aspects of the students attendance and post graduation retention earnings in the region. Jacksonville Promise had 16 participants 2016, the first year of the program, and now has 94 recipients enrolled this fall.

The study revealed that a student in Morgan County with a Bachelors Degree earns on average $18,160.00 more than a student with only a High School diploma.

The study showed that in 2016, Jacksonville Promise recipients contributed $358,000.00 in tuition and fees at local colleges, and $50,000 in non-education related expenses. Biased off of current enrollment those numbers for 2019-2020 are projected to be $2.7 million in tuition and fee spending and $297,000.00 in non-education spending in the Jacksonville area.

Hanna said that the numbers, could be better than reported. “I was using cautious numbers as far as number of retained graduates. So that the impact could very likely become higher.

We used 70% as the proportion of graduates being retained in the area. The local colleges reported 75% and the State of Illinois average says 76%. What’s interesting is, the people that are receiving Jacksonville Promise grants, are Morgan County people, and so the likelihood that they are going to stay is even higher than what would be found on state averages.”

the increase in household income associated with educations among past Jacksonville Promise recipients that are retained in Morgan County after graduation is estimated to be $560,000.00 in 2016 and rising to as much as $3.3 million in 2023/2024.