Jacksonville Public Library Closed Until Further Notice

The Jacksonville Library has closed its doors due to the coronavirus. The Jacksonville Public Library Board held an emergency meeting yesterday afternoon and made the decision amidst growing concerns of the virus as well as the close proximity of two cases in Sangamon County.

Chris Ashmore, Director of the Library, said yesterday via email that any material currently checked out will be extended while the library is closed and no late fees will accrue. Ashmore said the board will re-evaluate reopening the the library on March 30th after monitoring the local situation with local emergency authorities and health officials. All activities, including library programs, are canceled from now until March 30th, with the hope of rescheduling programs at a later date.

Ashmore said questions may be directed to the library by calling 217-243-5435 during the hours of 9AM to 5PM Monday through Friday. Any further updates will be posted to the library’s website or Facebook page.