Jacksonville Public Library to hold “Bookstock” September 23

Jacksonville residents can hear a full day of music and support local learning at the same time next month.

The Jacksonville Public Library is hosting its second annual “Bookstock” on September 23. The event will feature musical guests playing all day.

Library director Chris Ashmore said the idea behind “Bookstock” stems from previous musical events held at the library.

“We’ve been involved in having music at the library for a number of years…We have about five or six concerts a year on a Sunday afternoon…and they play well outside. So we got the idea to get some of these (groups) we’ve had before at the library – or some brand new acts – and get them all on the same day and we can have an event outside.”

Ashmore said some of the groups on the docket include Tom Irwin of Springfield, Stone and Snow of Bloomington, Linda McCray who is coming all the way from Canada, and Ben Bedford of Springfield…and other performers.

Along with the concert, the Friends of the Library group will sell books and snacks at the show, with the proceeds to benefit the library.

The festival begins at 10:00 a.m. on September 23. It is free and open to all.