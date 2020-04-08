Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation Helping Students Stay or Get Connected

The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation is helping students in District 117 stay connected for e-learning. District #117 families who need assistance with new internet service or paying existing internet bills can begin contacting their school principal immediately and an application will be mailed to them to apply for assistance.

The foundation and the district are currently collecting donations in the community to support students during the current e-learning period. Donated funds will be made available to families who require Internet service or for those families who can’t afford their current Internet service.

To make a donation, mail a check to the foundation at 211 W. State Street, Jacksonville, Illinois 62650 or by credit/debit card through the PayPal button located on the Foundation’s web page. You will find the link to the Foundation’s website on the District’s homepage at www.jsd117.org. If there are any questions, contact Amy Albers at 217-370-1994.