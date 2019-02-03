Jacksonville Real Estate Market Steady Despite State’s Woes

Several Illinois media outlets reported that real estate sales across the state plummeted 11.2% in the month of June. Despite the dismal outlook statewide, Jacksonville seems to be on pace for its average for the year. Shawn Doerr, an 18 year veteran of real estate in the Jacksonville area for The Real Estate Group says that things are about where they have been. “According to the Capitol Area Association of Realtors that we belong to, the Jacksonville year-to-date numbers are actually pretty comparable to last year. When I look at 2019, so far year-to-date, we’ve closed on 149 homes with an average sale price of $121,686 with 75 days on market, which is pretty good. When I look at last year’s numbers, there were only 152 homes sold this time last year, and the average sale price was actually down a little bit at $120,842 with the 75 days on market. We’re looking really good compared to last year, which is almost about the same.”



Doerr details what people are doing in the market: “I feel like we definitely have more sellers now than we normally would and not as many buyers. I’ve had a few people who are leaving the area. As a whole, I feel like people are just moving around, or buying up, or buying their second or third home.”

Doerr says it doesn’t matter location within the city but it’s the hottest market value. Doerr talks about the typical home that 121,000 will get a buyer and who is buying. “In that market, you’re probably going to get a 3-bedroom, 2-bath, single family home with a 2-car attached garage and maybe a finished basement or not. The home would be in average to pretty good condition. There’s definitely a lot of buyers looking for homes under $100,000. There’s a lot of first time home buyers that are taking advantage of the USDA program. That price is a good range to qualify to be under that price. Once you get over $150,000 up to $200,000, there are just less buyers.”



Despite the increase in taxes and decrease in seller sentiment throughout the state, Jacksonville looks like it’s maintaining its real estate market through the summer months.