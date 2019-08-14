Jacksonville Resident Found Guilty For Drug Delivery, Sentencing Coming in October

A homeless Jacksonville man may be going to the Illinois Department of Corrections for several years next month. 38 year old James A McGowan was found guilty in trial today to a count of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance over 15 grams.

Assistant State’s Attorney Craig Miller describes the proceedings that were held over the last 2 days: “Sentencing has been set for October 17th at 11AM. The count of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance is what the state elected to take to trial. He was found guilty. The count is a Class X felony. His potential sentence is a range of 6 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. There were four counts total in the case. The other three counts will be called for status on the October 17th date. The first count is unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 1000 feet of a church. The other two counts were also unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.”

McGowan is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail without bond.