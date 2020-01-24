Jacksonville Resident on Paid Leave From Capital Area Career Center For Misconduct

A Jacksonville resident employed by the Capital Area Career Center in Springfield has been placed on administrative leave for alleged misconduct. 38 year old Joshua D Jennings of South Jacksonville who is the lead EMS instructor at the center was placed on paid leave on January 16th according to documents obtained by Springfield Leaks via the Freedom of Information Act.

According to a letter dated November 8, 2017 in those documents, Jennings had been under investigation for inappropriate classroom conduct in 2017 and was given a reprimand by CACC principal Wes Aymer. In a letter dated last Monday, Jennings was scheduled to appear for an investigation interview on Wednesday with CACC Director Jodi L. Ferriell. Full details of the complaint against Jennings have not been released in detail. Jennings refused to comment to Springfield Leaks reporters when contacted.