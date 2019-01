By Blake Schnitker on January 30 at 3:19pm

Despite previous announcements that District 117 schools would start two hours late Thursday, the district is now announcing that all schools will be closed Thursday.

Superintendent Steve Ptacek said in a message to parents and students that, since the forecast has changed, all District 117 schools are closed for Thursday.

However, with temperatures expected in the 20s Thursday afternoon, all afternoon activities remain on the schedule