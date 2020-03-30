Jacksonville School District 117 To Pass Emergency Resolution To Suspend Policy

Jacksonville School District 117 will meet by teleconference tonight to pass emergency measures. The sole purpose of this meeting is to approve a Resolution-of-Suspension-of-Policy-in-Emergencies. This meeting will be attended electronically only, beginning at 6PM.

The Illinois Association of School Boards has drafted a blanket policy for the Suspension of Policy for school boards around the state to grant the superintendent the title of liaison for the school district and for the board to suspend any and all policies during the current global health pandemic. The policy can be found here.

To attend the meeting via teleconference, instructions can be found here.