Jacksonville School District Posts FAQ For Procedures & Operation During Closure

acksonville School District 117 officials plan to meet today to work on contingency plans for students during the extended break due to the coronavirus shutdown.

Superintendent Steve Ptacek said that updates will come regularly on the school’s website and Facebook page. “I sent out an email [to parents], which includes a Frequently Asked Questions sheet to answer many items of concern for the upcoming week. This FAQ will be updated on a regular basis. I’ve also posted this information on Facebook and it will be posted on our main webpage today. Students are currently not scheduled to be back [in session] until Tuesday, March 31st. Thank you for your partnership, patience, and understanding during this rough time.”

For today, students will not be in session as had originally been planned. No food will be served today by the district, but Ptacek said that the district is currently working on a plan to distribute meals to students the rest of the break. Ptacek also said that if anyone needs to pick up an item from any of the schools, they need to call the individual school and set up an appointment to come get it. Ptacek said more updates will come later today.