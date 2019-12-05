Jacksonville Slumberland Furniture Permanently Closed

A Jacksonville furniture business has permanently closed its doors. Patrons hoping to shop for furniture at Slumberland Furniture at 1711 West Morton Avenue on November 30th were met with locked doors. Currently, the location is listed as permanently closed on the store’s Facebook page. Calls to the business are sent automatically to an automation service for customer orders, employees, and corporate information.

Slumberland, is a family-owned and operated corporate furniture chain based out of Minnesota that started in 1967. It opened the Jacksonville location in 2009 along with 5 other stores. The furniture chain currently operates about 120 stores throughout the Midwest. Calls to the corporate offices for reasons behind the closure have not been returned.