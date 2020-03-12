Jacksonville St. Patrick’s Day Parade Cancelled

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard has announced that the St. Patrick’s Day parade scheduled for this Saturday in Jacksonville has been canceled.

Ezard says that “the decision came as a consensus by the healthcare community and myself, and that we felt it is appropriate with the things going on in our state, nation and world.”

Ezard says he has notified organizers of the parade and will left open the possibility that it could be rescheduled at a later date, but that decision would ultimately be up to organizers once raised concern of spread of the coronavirus have subsided.