Jacksonville Student Recognized As Outstanding Graduate at LLCC

A Jacksonville resident has been named Outstanding Graduate of Lincoln Land Community College for 2020.

LLCC recently recognized students with academic, leadership, and special departmental awards in a virtual 2020 Student Recognition Ceremony.

Erica Lay

Erica Lay of Jacksonville was named 2020 LLCC Outstanding Graduate of the Year. During her time at LLCC, she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa and served as president of the Jacksonville Center’s Activities Board. It gave her the opportunity to lead several community service projects while increasing membership and attendance at the Activities Board’s events. She was also a student worker at the Jacksonville Outreach Center, and contributed her art talents to several projects at the college. Lay says she plans to the University of Illinois-Springfield to major in business and continue on to earn an MBA.

Other LLCC honorees from Jacksonville were Nicholas Bauer, honor graduate for the Math and Computer Science Department; Kaitlin Westrope, honor graduate for the Health Profession Department and Outstanding Club Member of the Student Radiography Association.

The full video can be viewed at www.llcc.edu/student-life.