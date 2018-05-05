Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra plays tonight at 7:30pm to honor a cherished friend

Local fans of classical music will fill the seats at Rammelkamp Chapel this evening as the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra gathers for one of the final performances of the season.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., locally renowned Music Director and Conductor Dr. Garrett Allman will lead members of the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra and Chorale, along with the Illinois College Concert Choir and soprano vocalist Diane Dietz in a performance titled “The Color of Hope.”

Tonight’s show was originally the last performance on the schedule to conclude the local symphony’s 55th season, however the sudden passing of Douglas Phillips, a longtime member of the Jacksonville Symphony, forced the group to reschedule their St. Patrick’s Day concert for later this month. While Phillips’ passing was tragic to those who knew him, this evening’s concert, which features acclaimed composer John Rutter’s “Requiem,” is being dedicated to Phillips’ memory.

In fact, the term “requiem” refers to a musical composition for the tranquility of those who’ve passed on. Aside from the 1985 composition by Rutter, tonight’s performance will feature the sounds from famous Italian composers of the 18th century, as well as a composition by Mozart, and finally, the work of Franz Hyden.

Joining the symphony and IC choir is Diane Dietz, an Illinois College alum now living in Springfield.

Tonight’s show begins at 7:30 at the Rammelkamp Chapel on the campus of Illinois College. General Admission for adults is $18, and children and students are free to attend.

As for the St. Patrick’s Day concert that was postponed, it is now scheduled to take place Wednesday, May 23rd.