Jacksonville To Offer Citizens Police Academy

The Jacksonville Police Department, along with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and the South Jacksonville Police Department are inviting members of the community to take part in the Citizens Police Academy.

The Academy is a 12 week class with the goal of helping local residents to better understand police work and to develop stronger ties between the community and their police agencies.

Officer Loren Hamilton, the co-coordinator of the Academy, explains some of what you will learn during the classes.

Officer Hamilton says in the past, the classes have been attended a wide array of different stuedents.

The academy will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6:30-9:30 from February 14th to May 2nd. There is no cost to participate in the Academy and applications can be picked up at the Jacksonville Police Department, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, the South Jacksonville Police Department or http://www.jacksonvilleil.com

Officer Hamilton says this years class if filling up fast.

Applications must be received by Wednesday February 1st.