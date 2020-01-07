Jacksonville to See Door to Door “Energy Savings” Solicitors Again this Week

Solicitors may be coming to your door step with offers of energy savings again this week.

The City of Jacksonville has issued a Peddler Permit, #1957 to Vista Energy for the period of Thursday through Saturday between 9:00 a.m. And 8:00 p.m. each day.

The Jacksonville City Clerk’s Office who issued the permit says that representatives of Vista Energy will be going door to door soliciting ‘Electric Supply’.

The City Clerk’s Office is reminding residents that the City of Jacksonville has an agreement with Homefield Energy/Dynegy to supply electricity to all Jacksonville households under the ‘Aggregation Agreement’ valid through December of this year, at a rate of 5.757¢/kwh.

City Officials say the agreement allows the City to negotiate and lock in the lowest possible rate for a period of at least three years for all residents who reside within the Jacksonville, corporate city limits.

The City Clerk’s Office is stressing to residents that Vista Energy, and their representatives, are in no way affiliated with the City’s Aggregation Program or Ameren IL, and that residents of the city are not obligated in any way to provide them with any personal information or present to them your power bill.

The clerk’s office is asking residents to please keep this in mind when approached by other ‘Electric Supply’ offers. If you have any questions, or for more information, contact the City Clerks Office at 479-4613.