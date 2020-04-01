Jacksonville Wal-Mart Closes Entrances, Enforcing Social Distancing

A view of the grocery door entrance. It is now roped off and patrons must enter to the far west of the roped off section to enter the store.

Jacksonville Wal-Mart customers will be greeted by new procedures when trying to enter the store. Lawn & Garden and General Merchandise entrances are closed until further notice. The west grocery entrance is open but is limited to a roped-off section. Door greeters are enforcing a limited number of shoppers into the store at a time and enforcing 6-foot social distancing rules. The doors are the only way into and out of the store.

Jacksonville Wal-Mart management would not provide comment on the new procedures or whether they were directed from corporate offices. Wal-Mart Corporate Media relations has not returned inquiries about the directives at this time.

This story is developing.