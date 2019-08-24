Jacksonville Wal-Mart Receives Bomb Threat

A popular Jacksonville retailer fell victim to a bomb threat late Saturday afternoon. Wal-Mart at 1941 West Morton Avenue received a bomb threat at approximately 3:45. Store personnel immediately evacuated all occupants of the building and the Jacksonville Police Department was called. Upon arrival, all exits were blocked as store management along with several members of the police department swept the store looking for a potential threat. The store was given the all clear at approximately 4:35. Local store officials refused to give comment and directed all media inquiries to Wal-Mart Corporate media relations.

An official Jacksonville Police Report with full details of the incident is expected later this evening. WLDS/WEAI News will pass along more information as it becomes available.