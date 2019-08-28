Jacksonville Walmart Receives 2nd False Bomb Threat This Week

Jacksonville Police responded to Walmart Supercenter on Morton Avenue overnight, after the store received a bomb threat over the phone.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police department this morning, when officers arrived, management indicated they believed the threat to be a hoax. Jacksonville Police conducted a walk through of the store as a precaution.

The incident is un-related to a previous threat made this past Saturday when 68 year old Thomas J. Biermann of rural Roodhouse was arrested after making a verbal bomb treat to employees on the premises.

An investigation has been opened to determine the source of the call and threat by the Jacksonville Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630