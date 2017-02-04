Jacksonville Woman Dead After being Struck by a Train

By Blake Schnitker on February 4 at 7:08am

One Jacksonville woman is dead following a train-related incident last night.

According to authorities, the Jacksonville Police Department received a report at approximately 7 p.m. last night regarding a pedestrian who was struck by a train at the North Clay crossing.

As officers arrived on the scene, they discovered 61-year old Sandra Wilson, the identity of whom was confirmed by the Morgan County Coroner’s Office. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Jacksonville Police Department along with the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.

Any questions regarding the incident should be directed to the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.