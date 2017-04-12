Jacksonville woman in custody for allegedly threatening an Illinois State Police officer

A Jacksonville woman remains behind bars after allegedly threatening an Illinois State Police Officer.

Thirty-seven year old Alice McGowan, of 800 block of South East, was booked at the Morgan County jail at around 11:30 a.m. yesterday.

McGowan was arrested on March 22nd for delivery of controlled substances, specifically crack-cocaine. McGowan, along with 35-year old James McGowan and 24-year old Bryan Branch, were arrested by the Illinois State Police task force as part of an investigation into the distribution of crack-cocaine in the Jacksonville area.

McGowan’s preliminary hearing for that case took place yesterday. Chief Deputy Mike Carmody with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office explains the circumstances behind McGowan’s threat and subsequent arrest.

“On Monday, Alice (McGowan) made what we believe to be credible threats towards an Illinois State Police Officer who was currently involved in an investigation that led to her arrest. After she made these comments, the Illinois State Police Investigative Unit came in, and after her court appearance yesterday, interviewed McGowan and found the threats to be in violation, and she was subsequently arrested,” says Carmody.

Carmody says McGowan’s threat was made about an Illinois State Police officer to a deputy. McGowan is currently being held without bond at the Morgan County Detention Facility.

Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll informed us that his office is filing one count of Harassment of a Witness, which is classified as a Class 2 Felony.