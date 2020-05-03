Jacksonville Woman Injured In ATV Crash in Brown County

A Jacksonville woman was injured in an ATV crash in rural Brown County Saturday night. A 2017 Polaris Side-By-Side driven by 23 year old Bayley L Wiese of Versailles was traveling eastbound on 405 North at 825 East in rural Elkhorn Township in Brown County when the vehicle lost control, traveled up an embankment and overturned at approximately 10:14PM Saturday night.

21 year old Emerson K. Mohan of Jacksonville, a passenger, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. Wiese was not injured in the crash. Illinois State Police District 20 troopers cited Wiese with driving under the influence of alcohol and operation of an ATV on a roadway.