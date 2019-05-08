Jacksonville woman killed after allegedly stepping out into traffic shortly after midnight Sunday

By Anthony Engle on May 8 at 9:25am

A Jacksonville woman was killed in Missouri on Sunday after allegedly stepping out into traffic.

84 year old Dorothy DeGroot-Fearno was killed shortly after midnight Sunday in St. Charles, MO.

DeGroot Fearno, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, apparently walked into the westbound lanes of traffic on Highway 370 east of Harry S. Truman Boulevard Sunday morning.

The driver of the vehicle in question, a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado, was 52 year old Scott Politte, of O’Fallon, MO, was wearing a seatbelt, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol incident report.

DeGroot-Fearno was pronounced deceased by St. Charles County Ambulance personnel at 12:23 am Sunday. The accident officially occurred at 12:07 am Sunday, according to the Highway Patrol.

Assisting in a crash investigation were a Missouri State Police trooper and St. Charles City Police.