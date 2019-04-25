Jacksonville’s 38th Postmaster Sworn In April 23

A long-time Jacksonville native was sworn in as the city’s 38th postmaster yesterday. Matthew Tapscott will replace Robin Burtle who retired this past June 1st. Tapscott had been the interim officer in charge since January 1st, while Burtle battled ongoing health concerns. Tapscott had been the postmaster in the City of Virginia.

Tapscott details more of how he became a part of the Post Office. “I started in 1991 as a summer CCA, which is a summer carrier like summer help and did that for three months. Then, I went off to school at Quincy University and then I came back and Russell Schofield, at that time was the postmaster, asked me to stay on the next summer. Then, after that, he started extending my time so then I started coming home on weekends from school when I could. November of my senior year, there was a slot open and he told me to come home and sign some paperwork. A little after graduation, I started working here [in Jacksonville] in the summer of ’95. Then, [the postal service] was going to have a massive hiring event in Springfield, so [Russell] told me: ‘It might be a good opportunity to go over to the event and make full time.’ I went to the event and was full time by the age of 21.”

Tapscott says the transition has been smooth into his new position. “I know the town real well. I have a good supervisor, Chad Antle. He knows the town real well. I have great staff and carriers. They do a good job and know their customers. The clerks are super good at the window. Everything that we’ve tried to turn around or flip has been made to ensure that it is more customer friendly. If someone calls and has an issue, I know where a certain street is in town. If you had gotten someone who is not from the town, they might not know where a certain address is located. I have no issues going out and knocking on someone’s door and asking how can I help that person. I just think that’s good customer service.”

Tapscott comes from a long line of civil servants. Matthew’s father, Joe Tapscott, was a long-time member of the police department. Matthew’s brothers are also members of local and state law enforcement. Tapscott hopes that having a local name and face at the post office will be of great customer service to the community, bringing that personal connection. “I’m the non-cop in the family. A lot of people know my family and a lot of people know us. They say “Oh, you’re Joe’s boy or Luke’s brother. I can go up and talk to him.’ It helps. It puts a face with a name. They know if they call that somebody is going to help them.”

Tapscott was sworn in by Post Office Operations Area 4 Manager Larry Chandler on Tuesday.