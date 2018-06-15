Jacksonville’s Community Temple COGIC continuing 200k fundraising push

Three events have been scheduled for the remainder of this month to make a final fund-raising push for a local church.

The Community Temple Church of God in Christ will close at the end of the month if a current fund-raising goal of two hundred thousand dollars is not reached by Friday, June 29th. Community Temple Pastor Samuel Holmes and his wife Tilde are coordinating events both at the church and in the local community in the hopes of saving the church they founded over thirty years ago. The first event you can attend to offer a donation will be tomorrow. A car wash is being held in the parking lot of Auto Zone at 1201 West Morton Avenue near Goodwill for about six hours. Pastor Holmes says when the event will be taking place.

“Members of the church will be washing cars at Auto Zone from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.”

Next Saturday the 23rd, the church will be holding a gathering at the Community Temple with a number of special guests and performers as well as food and refreshments for sale in efforts to solidify the money necessary to continue the church’s work in the community. Tilde Holmes details some different people and things that will be at the church on the 23rd.

“Tabernacle of Praise is a choir that’s coming from Springfield, and praise dancing will be taking place. Also, Leon Richardson is a musical worship leader coming from Sparta, IL. The Seed of David is a violinist and a group coming from Decatur and Chicago. We have a silent auction that will be taking place, we’ll be serving food, a bounce house will be up, and we’ll be holding a free-throw competition. This is the drive that we will be having from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.”

The final event scheduled in the pursuit of the two hundred thousand-dollar goal will be part of the regularly scheduled church service on Wednesday the 27th. Pastor Holmes and his wife say that people will be coming from across the country to hopefully finish their efforts.

“Pastor Holmes: It will be a regular church service, but one of our COGIC bishops will be coming from Saint Louis. Bishop Nelson Watts, Jr., and he’s the pastor of El Bethel Church of God in Christ, and he will be a guest speaker and as an assistant in raising funds for the church.”

You can donate in person at the church at 710 North Clay Street, or online at a GoFundMe page set up by the Pastor Samuel and Tilde in the purpose of this fund-raising effort.

https://www.gofundme.com/save-community-temple-church

