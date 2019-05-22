Jacksonville’s Interact Club Installs Mini Library At Morton Avenue Business

A group of local young people are bringing literacy to the Jacksonville community. The Jacksonville Interact Club, a program of Rotary International, installed a new media library for patrons and their children at the West Morton Express Cleaners laundromat this week. The mini library will house books for patrons to check out as they wash clothes at the business.

The mini library was built by Jacksonville High School woodworking teacher Arnie Rhae and painted by the Jacksonville High School Art Club along with Dale Homolka, JHS’s Art Teacher. The mini library was funded by public donations to the Jacksonville Rotary Foundation, and is being maintained by Jacksonville Interact members.

According to a press release, the Jacksonville Interact Club is a community-based group that includes youths aged 12-18 years old who have a focus on community service. The club meets twice a month at Soap Co. Coffee House. According to the release, the Interact Club is the fasting growing program in Rotary International with more than 10,700 members in over 109 countries around the world.

The group hopes the mini library will inspire other projects in other public places where children and the public don’t have easy access to books. For more information about Interact or the Rotary, visit jacksonvillerotary.org or contact Jon Valuck at 217-602-0327