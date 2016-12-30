Jacksonville’s New Year’s Day Celebration just days away

A unique, fun-filled Jacksonville tradition is just a few days away.

While the rest of the country welcomes the New Year on December 31st with champagne bottles and crystal ball droppings, Jacksonville’s biggest party of the year comes on New Year’s Day.

WLDS-WEAI News spoke with several local bar owners about their plans for welcoming in the New Year.

Owner of Don’s Place Dan Kindred explains that the tradition of Jacksonville’s New Year’s Day party started several years ago and says it’s a positive event for the entire community.

Kindred, who’s also sponsoring the Safe Ride program from West Central Mass Transit, says most patrons are well-behaved and responsible during the day.

Good Time Doc’s Owner Randy Springer agrees that New Year’s Day is among the biggest celebrations throughout the City.

A number of other local bars plan on having music and entertainment throughout the day. Police will be doing their usual bar checks, and the Safe Ride program will be available for rides throughout the weekend.