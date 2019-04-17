Jacob McGlasson disposition hearing set for May

By Anthony Engle on April 17 at 9:22am

A Murrayville man recently declared a sexually violent person had a hearing in court this morning.

26 year old Jacob McGlasson was in court today for a disposition hearing.

McGlasson served four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a family member.

McGlasson’s defense attorney, Carrie Magerl, told presiding Judge Chris Reif that she had not received a necessary report until Monday this week by mail and yesterday by email.

Magerl then made a motion to continue, and stated that she needed more time to prepare both herself and her client for a disposition hearing, having only received a necessary report this week.

There was no objection from the prosecution, represented in this matter by Assistant State’s Attorney Patrick O’Brien, and the disposition hearing was continued to May 23rd at 11am.