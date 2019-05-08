JACVB Celebrates Tourism with Walk Chalk

The Jacksonville Area Conventions and Visitors Bureau is asking local businesses to chalk their walk this week.

The JACVB is celebrating national travel and tourism week this week.

Bureau executive director Brittany Henry is asking local business to do a little art work on the sidewalk.

She says the businesses are asked to show what tourism means to them.

Henry says businesses just need to get the art work done this week. The event runs through the 11th.

The week will culminate with a business after hours this Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 at the office at 310 East State.

At that event, Henry says the office will give a friend of tourism award to a worthy recipient.

The winner of the Walk Chalk will be announced May 15th.

