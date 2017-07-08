JACVB teaming up to host session on virtual tours application

New technology might be able to help Jacksonville area businesses attract more customers.

Google is expanding the use of its Google Street View application, which shows buildings and businesses from the outside — allowing for virtual tours of the inside of businesses.

Paige Graham of the Jacksonville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau said Julie Baker of American Marketing and Publishing, LLC., will conduct an informational session about the virtual tours on Monday, July 10.

“(Julie) will be here talking about the many benefits that these virtual tours can have on a business. She’ll also talk about how businesses can take part in this new marketing strategy and answer any questions the business owners may have.”

Graham said the hour-long presentation is open to any kind of business interested in enhancing its visibility.

The informational session is at 10:00 a.m. Monday at the Jacksonville Convention and Visitors Bureau location at 310 East State Street.