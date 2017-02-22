Jamboree 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament to Benefit Prairieland United Way

Prairieland United Way is teaming up with a local bank and a local gym to host a Jamboree 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament this weekend.

One of the last fundraisers before the “Chip In” campaign’s deadline of February 28th is a basketball tournament this Saturday at Fitness World Health Club.

Prairie State Bank, along with Fitness World Health Club, are organizing the tournament for players of all ages. Jon Valuck, a Commercial Loan Officer with Prairie State Bank, talks about how they came up with the idea.

“We were brainstorming as a bank, because we’re kind of a smaller bank in terms of employees, of how scale our giving to the United Way. We brainstormed a lot of ideas, but it came down to…our boss John Rohn actually owns Fitness World, and they’re opening that new facility, so we decided to do the basketball tournament,” says Valuck.

Valuck says while the bank has always helped raise funds for the United Way, this year they wanted to do something different.

“We typically just do the ‘jeans day,’ but we really wanted to scale it and raise more this year. That was exactly our thought: we could have a fun weekend as well as raise some money to help (United Way) finish strong with their campaign,” explains Valuck.

Executive Director of Prairieland United Way Karen Walker feels extremely fortunate for events such as these.

“We have so many wonderful businesses that partner with United way. Sometimes we have smaller businesses that feel like they can’t make as big of a difference – and it actually originated with Prairie State Bank, where Jon Valuck works, and he, with Fitness World, came up with this idea for the three-on-three basketball tournament. The proceeds from the tournament will go to Prairieland United Way…I think it’s phenomenal,” says Walker.

The tournament will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the new Fitness World Sports Complex, with both competitive and fun brackets. The cost is $20 per person or $100 per team with up to five players. All proceeds go to benefit the Prairieland United Way.

To register a team, email Valuck at jvaluck@psbank.net, or go online to fitnessworldhc.com and click on the news section. Teams can also register the day of the tournament.