Jamison, Douglas talk the state of the JREDC

The Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation recently welcomed on a new member to their team starting at the beginning of the year.

Jacksonville-native Kristin Van Aken Jamison was named Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the JREDC starting on January 1st. Jamison is a graduate of Illinois College, and has plenty of experience in the fields of communications and development, having worked for several years at the local college and with other local groups like the Jacksonville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and Jacksonville Main Street.

Jamison, along with JREDC Chairman Dusty Douglas, joined WLDS’ What’s On Your Mind program last week, where they discussed some of the current issues being addressed by the JREDC. Jamison says one area she’s focused on is being transparent with local residents about what the group is working on.

“I think there are just little things that can be done that JREDC is already doing. Some things are confidential, but just making sure people know that the ball is moving forward, that meetings are taking place, that people are interested in a place like AC HumKo. Those things aren’t happening overnight, but those kind of conversations are happening. I’ve proposed, possibly some Facebook Live town hall meetings for instance, just to kind of get the word out that, ‘these are the top three things we’re working on right now,’ to make sure people in this area understand that progress is being made,” says Jamison.

Jamison says that, among the things the JREDC is working on, workforce development sits towards the top of that list.

“I think it’s huge just understanding that, yes, there is a plan. As people are looking at this area, we want to make sure that we have the right people for those jobs. So in addition to attracting and creating business, we want to retain the businesses we have and help them expand,” Jamison says.

In regards to workforce development, Douglas sees that as one of the biggest challenges for the JREDC moving forward.

The Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation works to expand, retain and recruit job opportunities for Morgan and Scott Counties.