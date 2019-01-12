Jan. 12th Snow Storm Closures and Cancellations

By Anthony Engle on January 12 at 7:44am

We have received these notices of closure and cancellation/postponement:

The Winchester Kiwanis Food Pantry and the Murrayville – Woodson Food Pantry will be closed Saturday.

All Lincoln Land Community College Campuses will be closed Saturday

The Bob Freesen YMCA is closed for Saturday.

The Jacksonville Public Library will not be opening Saturday.

Elk’s Hoop Shoot postponed until Monday at 6:30 pm

JHS vs Glenwood Girl’s Basketball postponed until Monday

Lady Spartan Classic games are postponed, reschedules to be determined.

The three remaining Winchester Invitational Tournament games postponed, games will be played Monday afternoon at 5, then 6:30 and finally at 8.