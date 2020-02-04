January Weather

Snowfall was down, and temperatures were up last month in Jacksonville.

The final week of the month was very normal, in terms of temperatures, but it was a warm start for January. There were no record highs for the month, but the mercury did top out at 50 or more on 6 of the first half of the month. The warmest was 59 on the 11th.

There was just one time when the mercury dipped below 20 for a high, a 14 degree reading on the 14th.

We hit single digits just two nights in January, hitting the low of 5 on the 20th. There were no readings of zero or below.

A typical high was 39, and an average low was 24.

The overall average for January was 31 and a half degrees. That’s about 5 degrees warmer than normal.

The snowfall for January was 4 and 2 tenths inches. The bulk, 2 and a half inches, fell on the 24.

Overall precipitation was up substantially for January, 4 and a quarter inches. Normal is 1 and two thirds.

WLDS-WEAI is a cooperative weather station for the National Weather Service.