Jarrett Receives Gun, Theft, & Criminal Trespass Charges After Traffic Stop

A Cass County felon who was arrested Tuesday has more charges coming. 28 year old Austin R Jarrett of Virginia, Illinois was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop in the 500th block of Main in Jacksonville as reported by WLDS/WEAI News on Tuesday. Jarrett was booked at the Morgan County Jail at about 2:30PM that day and is still currently being held.

The Morgan County Sherriff’s Office released a report to the Jacksonville Journal-Courier this morning on what those two charges and a subsequent charge stem from. According to Jacksonville Police Lieutenant Doug Thompson, Jarrett entered a residence in the 1200th block of Park Place and took 4 firearms and several pieces of jewelry. While the officers were speaking with Jarrett about his failure to appear warrant for contempt of court during the traffic stop for in the 500th block of South Main, the burglary at the residence was reported to dispatch and police found the stolen property in Jarrett’s vehicle.

Jarrett was subsequently charged with possession of a firearm by a felon on top of criminal trespass to property and theft. Thompson said that Jacksonville Police are currently looking into several recent burglary reports in the area but would not confirm if Jarrett is a potential suspect. Jarrett remains at the Morgan County Jail.