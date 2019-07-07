Jax Council Hears IDNR Grants, Solar Project Proposal

The Jacksonville City Council said goodbye to one member of the council and welcomed a host of grants and future projects at last night’s meeting. Mayor Andy Ezard began the meeting by telling the council that Jacksonville Promise would be delaying their presentation until the August 12th meeting. Ezard said that the group would likely be asking for an increased donation for their next annual proposal for funds. The group helps to fund scholarships for children going to college in the Jacksonville area.

Ward 2 Alderwoman Lori Large-Oldenettel opened the Parks & Lake Committee discussion by notifying the council of two grants through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The grant deadlines were on short notice so she wanted final approval from the board for Greg Hillis of Benton & Associates to move forward for submitted the grants. Oldenettel describes the two grants. “The boat access development grant through IDNR – that would be 100% money, which is amazing. We’re going to go ahead and apply for that because they have an application deadline of August 19th. Our hope would be to rehab the boat ramp on Lake Mauvaiseterre by Nichols Park. Again, that would be 100% from IDNR and we are working with Hutchison Engineering to get that grant.”

The city has been looking at rehabbing the Nichols Park Pool and upgrading the infrastructure and plumbing for about five years. Water’s Edge Aquatics brought a proposal to the city back in 2013 but the proposal was never followed through on by the council. Oldenettel describes the grant for the Nichols Park Pool upgrades. “We’re working with Benton & Associates on this project. It’s a 50-50 matching grant – so it goes up to $800,000. $400,000 would be the City of Jacksonville’s contribution to the project. We would, if approved for the grant, provide $200,000 each year for two years. It was suggested tonight that it would be a good way to use gambling funds. The project would be to do some rehabilitation to the bath house, upgrades to the infrastructure of the pool itself, and possibly due a zero entrance, walk-in as well as a couple of amenities or two. There are some stipulations with the grant that we have to follow. We’re definitely going to find out more information about the grant and the stipulations in two weeks when Benton & Associates presents figures on the project. It’s a great opportunity for the city. We’ve been working on this for a long time. If we can get free money or shared money, it’s something that we have to definitely pursue.”

The project to upgrade the pool would take place over a process of 2 years with the city having to contribute a maximum of $200,000 each year. The council informally voted to move forward with both grants.

Next, the rest of the committee of the whole session was spent on a presentation by Simpleray Solar Energy representative Joe Christian. Christian gave the council a study to upgrade the Waste Water Treatment Plant to having a solar energy power structure. Christian said the city would have to sign a 25-year lease agreement that would include maintenance, a fixed power rate, and no money down for the project. In all, Christian said it could possibly save the city $2 million dollars in annual power bills. Christian also noted that the time was right for a solar project due to a 30% federal grant and an adjustable block group through the State of Illinois that would save the city money on such a project. He said that the adjustable block and grant would change by January 1st. Christian said that the term for the current bid for the plant would expire in 30 days. Alderman Mike Wankel expressed concern for the project being rushed through committee right away, asking that city engineers at Benton & Associates review more plans for the project and asked for a more thorough presentation of actual numbers of power produced, what the solar panels would specifically power, mitigation of power failures, and other unforeseeable problems. The special studies committee then called for an extra meeting to allow engineers and representatives of Simpleray to come to a more complete understanding. The committee of the whole session was running over time and was called to move to the meeting chambers across the hall. Jamie Headen of Benton Associates thinks the solar plan is good moving forward. “Solar energy could be part of the overall profile for the waste water system’s energy. It could be a good thing. We’ve got some details that we have to work out. I think Simpleray will look to do that for the future and maybe come back to the council and have some discussions and figure out if it’s a good opportunity for the city.”

Headen says the future of the waste water treatment plant is currently where it needs to be. “From a treatment portion of the city’s water system, it’s been in good shape for a number of years now. Not to say there won’t be future changes. The water and waste-water sides of the utility system both have many regulations that they are required to abide by. The waste-water treatment plant plan is designed to account for those future changes down the road. The building is out of the flood plain now, so that threat has been eliminated. Things are looking good on the water department side.”



Headen went to present the board with information about the excavation project at the Naples Surge Suppression Plant. The University of Illinois, who is running the project, has run into additional artifacts at the location where the city hopes to build the suppression plant facility. The $750,000 project has allocated $150,000 for contingency issues for building. U of I has asked for approximately $57,000 to complete the final dig of the area, bringing the contingency fund to around $145,000. Once the dig is complete, the city can break ground on the facility. Headen also recommended the Wastewater Treatment Facility accept the nearly $550,000 bid to replace the current boiler HVAC system to more high efficiency units. Athens, Illinois-based Prairie State Plumbing and Heating, who has completed projects for the city in the past, was awarded the bid. The council also approved an additional $7100 for Insituform to complete the additional footage on the Passavant Drive/Walnut Street Sewer lining project.

The council approved Mayor Ezard’s appointments of Michael Burke and Cynthia Boehlke to the Heritage Cultural Center board with terms expiring in January 2023. Lastly, Ward 2 Alderman Tony Williams said his final good-byes and made the last motion to adjourn for the meeting. Williams is resigning his post after 16 years, which began under former Mayor Ron Tendick. Williams and his wife are moving to Springfield to be closer to family. The next Jacksonville City Council meeting will be held on August 12th at the Muncipal Building beginning at 6PM.