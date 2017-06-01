Jax Grade School Teacher Honored by Jax Kiwanis

By Gary Scott on June 1 at 1:27pm

The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club today honored South Jacksonville Grade School teacher with the A Wadsworth Applebee Community Service Award.

Audra Fanning Nelson was given the award in recognition of her exceptional civic volunteer service. It is given in honor of Waddy Applebee to a young adult between 21 and 35.

Nelson was joined by family and friends today, including her husband, Frances and mother, Ginny.

Nelson is a JHS graduate who has been active as a co chair of the Prairieland United Way Campaign and Beaux Arts Ball. She has also been a Sunday school teacher and vacation bible school coordinator at Wesley Chapel.

The award was established by the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club in 2005. There have been 13 award winners.