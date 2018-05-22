Jax Main Street enters final week of voting for Great American Main Street Award

Jacksonville Main Street has officially made it into the top 25 main street communities in the running to win $25-thousand dollars and win the Great American Main Street Award.

Now that Jacksonville Main Street has made it to the top 25 main street communities, local residents are asked to continue voting for our local organization through May 27th.

Jacksonville Main Street Executive Director Judy Tighe explains one of the top priorities of this main street competition.

“The main priority, the activity that we’re saving up for at the moment, is we’re looking to bring back a different group of painters back to do a mural restoration slated for July of next year. Almost all of the murals that we have have some degree of damage, so they’re going to be doing repairs and restorations in the first international mural restoration meet. A lot of the (painters) were with the wall dogs before and now they’re looking at how to do restorations better. One of the organizers is hoping that we have a good international turnout for that,” says Tighe.

Tighe explains that Jacksonville Main Street has been preparing for the new summer music series coming to town in a few weeks.

For those wanting to cast their vote for the local main street organization, Tighe breaks down how to do so.

“You can go to mainstreetcontest.com and there will be a listing, and if you want to go directly to our website, it’s mainstreetcontest.com/profile/45, and that should take you directly to our submission, and then you can just vote direct. This is the last week of voting, so we really hope that people jump on board and vote. It goes by ISP address, so if you’re on WiFi, whoever is on that network in 24 hours, will only be able to vote once at that ISP address. But if you do it on your phone’s data, you will all be able to vote individually,” says Tighe

This round of voting lasts through Sunday, May 27th. The $25-thousand dollar prize for being named the Great American Main Street comes from STIHL. There are also a number of other activities taking place throughout the week leading up to the final day of voting, with a farmers market on the square every Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m., the AMVETS Post 100 hosting an event on Thursday at 7 p.m., and the Jacksonville Public Library also hosting an event from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday.