Jax Mayor Andy Ezard Talks Street Improvements

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard says the city has planned a fairly aggressive streets improvement program this summer.

Ezard says potholes have wreaked havoc on all streets and roads in the area, and Les Ballenger and his crew have been feverishly trying to patch them up. Anyone who notices a pothole is invited to call it in to Mayor Ezard’s office.

Ezard says Michigan desperately needs attention. There were plans to do that project last year. That’s a joint city South Jacksonville project.

He says there are several downtown streets and areas targeted. The list of streets include Sandy near Golden Eagle Distributors, Mauvaisterre from College to the square, and Church Street just south of College.

And, he says parking lots will not be ignored. They include the one behind Don’s Place, the lot between Mugsy’s and Fresh Press, and the fourth phase of the downtown project from the square east.

Ezard has been gently nudging the railroad companies to address at least a couple of rough crossings in the city.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

