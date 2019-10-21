Jax Public Library Friend of the Year Meeting & Program Tomorrow

The non-profit volunteer side of the Jacksonville Public Library will be meeting tomorrow evening to select the Library’s friend of the year. JPL Librarian Chris Ashmore explains the program for tomorrow evening: “We have a very interesting tomorrow evening at 6:30. It’s part of the Friends of the Library annual meeting. There’s a very brief business meeting to start off where they will elect some officers and present their ‘Friend of the Year’ Award. After that, we have a program by John Meece, who’s a local man that’s made a couple of trips through our Rotary program to Zambia in southern Africa. He’s an agronomist. They have worked with a small village of farmers on getting their crop yields up. He’s got a nice slide show with it and talks about the science behind it and the people involved.”

The Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to foster closer relations between the library and the community by providing financial support to the library. The Friends also serve as a means to disseminate information; encourage the library’s use as a center for educational, cultural and civic life; and assist in improving and expanding library facilities, resources and services. The 10 minute meeting is just one of two annual meetings the group holds to recognize special people from the community that support the library.

To learn more about becoming a part of the organization visit jaxpl.org/friends.