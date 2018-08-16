Jax Public Library holding 2 programs tonight, plan to host Pulitzer Prize winner in Sept.

Local residents can hear from several scholarly professors tonight at a pair of events being hosted by the Jacksonville Public Library.

With summer winding down and local students wrapping up back-to-school preparations, the local public library is hosting several educational programs over the coming weeks, including two tonight. Jacksonville Public Library Director Chris Ashmore joined WLDS’ AM Conversation today to discuss those upcoming programs and events. Ashmore describes one of those events, which will serve as the final activity for the library’s summer travel log programs.

The other program tonight involves a discussion about a book by Colson Whitehead, a New York Times Bestseller and Pulitzer Prize winning author who has a trip to Jacksonville scheduled in the near future. Ashmore says tonight’s book discussion focuses on Whitehead’s 2016 release, “The Underground Railroad.”

Ashmore says the public library is finalizing plans to host Whitehead, who’s appearance in Jacksonville is now less than a month away on September 12.

Both programs start at 6:30 p.m. Contact the Jacksonville Public Library at 217-243-5435 for more information on tonight’s events as well as future programs.