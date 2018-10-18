Jax Public Library opens survey for community feedback

The local library is asking for feedback from the Jacksonville community in an attempt to improve the various services it provides.

While a number of new programs and events have been introduced by the Jacksonville Public Library, there are still ways in which it believes it can improve as the city’s only library. In an attempt to make improvements for local residents of all ages, the Jacksonville Public Library has recently published a survey for members of the community to provide feedback.

Joining WLDS’ AM Conversation today was Jacksonville Public Library Director Chris Ashmore, who discussed the new survey, as well as several other projects taking place. Ashmore says this survey is really just the first step in an extended effort by the library.

Ashmore says the library is bringing in an expert to help organize and plan once it’s received enough community feedback.

Over the past year, the Jacksonville Public Library has started offering some new, family-friendly types of programs for local residents of all ages.

For those interested in providing their input to the public library, the new survey can be found on the library’s website at jaxpl.org. Click here to be taken directly to the survey.