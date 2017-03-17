Jax Residents Note Dr. Chet Bone’s Passing

By Gary Scott on March 17 at 11:23am

Jacksonville area residents are honoring the memory of a long time, beloved doctor who passed away earlier this week at his home.

Dr. EC “Chet” Bone died Wednesday night at his home, less than two weeks after his 102nd birthday.

Dr. Bone returned to Jacksonville and later opened the Bone Scott Clinic on West State with Dr. Harvey Scott.

Retired Passavant Area Hospital CEO Chet Wynn says Dr. Bone was an incredible doctor, and man who kept up on the latest medical developments late into his life.

A contemporary of Dr. Bone’s, Dr. Walter Meyer says Bone’s bedside manner was what all doctors should follow.

Karen Daum, a retired director of nursing for Passavant and now involved in clinical studies, says the staff at Passavant held a special place in Bone’s heart.

Dr. Bone was a Hall of Fame member at Illinois College, MacMurray College, and the city of Jacksonville.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 Monday morning at First Presbyterian Church. The family of Dr. Chet Bone will meet with friends 1:30 to 4:30 Sunday afternoon at Williamson Funeral Home.