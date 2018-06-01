Jax Rotary Club awards scholarships to three area students totaling $5,000

Several local high school students were recently awarded scholarships through a local service organization.

Earlier this month, the Jacksonville Rotary Club provided three area students with college scholarships totaling $5,000 for their hard work and accomplishments in academics. Now in its sixth year, the Jacksonville Rotary Scholarship program aims to recognize not only scholastic performance, but also other areas such as volunteerism, leadership and various contributions to the local community. The 2018 recipients of the Jacksonville Rotary Club Scholarships include: Sydney Hembrough, Kalleigh Burke and Dillon White.

Hembrough is a recent graduate of Jacksonville High School who plans on attending Illinois College in the fall. A highly-engaged student, Hembrough received a scholarship worth $2,000 based on her involvement with the Interact Club, of which she serves as President, her participation in a program known as “Role Models Encouraging Freshmen, and as a member of the J’ette dance team.

The second $2,000 scholarship is being awarded to Routt Catholic High School graduate Kalleigh Burke. While at Routt, Burke was a member of multiple athletic teams, including basketball, softball and volleyball. Aside from athletics, Burke also served in two separate presidential capacities, one of which being student body President, as well as the President of the National Honor Society. Burke also is a member of the local 4-H club. She plans on attending the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.

Dillion White received a unique, $1,000 scholarship from the Jacksonville Rotary Club. The Weikert Scholarship honors the memory of Staff Sergeant Matt Weikert, a Jacksonville native who, in July of 2010 at the age of 29, sacrificed his life while serving a term during Operation Enduring Freedom. White was chosen for The Weikert Scholarship for several reasons, one of which being his lengthy relationship with the local 4-H club. White’s various roles through the local 4-H program have included: chairing several committees, serving as Secretary, Reporter, Vice President and President. Aside from his involvement with 4-H, White is also actively volunteers for the Salvation Army and other service projects, and in high school, served as Treasurer for JHS’ Future Farmers of America program.

To learn more about the Jacksonville Rotary Club Scholarship program, click here.