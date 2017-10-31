Jax School Psychologist Fined for Notification Failure

A Jacksonville district 117 school psychologist has been fined by the state for violating the state ethics act in employment at a non-state job.

Larry Fairbanks has been ordered to pay a fine of $500. Jacksonville school superintendent Steve Ptaceck says Fairbanks is currently employed by district 117 as a school psychologist.

The state school board complaint contends that Fairbanks was employed with the Illinois state board of education as a principal consultant from December of 2011 to December of 2015.

Fairbanks resigned his position November 30th of 2015, and was hired as a school psychologist with Jacksonville school district 117 July 1st of last year.

But, the ISBE employee handbooks requires someone leaving Fairbanks’ position with the state to notify the state if he is hired in a non-state job less than one year after working for the state. The complaint from executive inspector general Margaret Hickey alleges Fairbanks did not do this.

The commission issued a summary judgment on behalf of the Illinois State Board of Education, ordering the $500 fine against Fairbanks.