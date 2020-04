A race at the Jacksonville Speedway in less than 2 weeks has now been postponed.

The World of Outlaws was set to race at the local race track on the Morgan County fairgrounds Wednesday, May 6th.

But, that race has been postponed. No new date is set yet. The postponement was prompted by the COVID 19 pandemic ban of large gatherings through May.

Fans with tickets to the Speedway event should hold on to them for the rescheduled event date. More information is set at jacksonvillespeedway.com.