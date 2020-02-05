Jerseyville Teen Killed in Head-On Collison on U.S. 67

A Jerseyville teen was killed in a fatal accident south of Jerseyville yesterday. 19 year old Christian M Cazier was traveling northbound in a 2014 Chevy Malibu on US 67 near Kristie Lane south of Jerseyville when he crossed the center line into the pathway of a 2015 Peterbuilt Semi Truck-tractor trailer driven by 60 year old Robert L Gilbert of Greenfield. Cazier’s vehicle struck the semi truck head on at about 3:25PM , closing both lanes of traffic.

Illinois State Police District 19 troopers, Jersey County Sheriff’s Deputies, and EMS all responded to the scene. Cazier was pronounced dead at the scene at 4PM by Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation and no further information is available at this time.