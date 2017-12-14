JHS Administrators meet with JPD to discuss potential of extra security at basketball games

In light of last week’s shooting at Champaign Central High School following a boys’ basketball game, a number of high schools in the Springfield area are upping security efforts.

As for how things will be handled locally, Jacksonville High School Athletic Director Joey Dion has met with Jacksonville Police Chief Adam Mefford along with District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek and Principal Mike McGiles to discuss what, if any, measures would be taken.

Dion explains what they’ve discussed and whether or not people should expect heightened security at this weekend’s JHS games.

“Obviously we’re aware of what took place (in Champaign). We’ve had a few conversations here, in fact, our administration has sat down with Chief Mefford and company just to have some conversations about awareness and being proactive. At this time, we don’t feel that there’s the need to do much more than what we currently are doing. We have law enforcement at our facilities, especially at our big events, and then law enforcement patrols outside and has a presence always, so we feel like we’re well-planned,” says Dion.

Dion talks about the school’s message to folks who may be attending games here locally or traveling to watch JHS.

“The meeting that we had with Chief Mefford and Mr. Ptacek and Mr. McGiles, our conversation was that we don’t want to alarm anyone. I think those events (in Champaign) were necessarily related to the sporting event or even the school. But I have every reason to believe that we’re safe in going at this point, going and competing and being a part of those events,” Dion says.

The JHS Bowl plays host to a number of schools this weekend for its annual showcase. We’ll have coverage of those games all day Saturday on WEAI 107.1 FM.