Jacksonville’s newest sports team will host its first tournament this weekend.

Tony Perkins is the head coach of the JHS bass fishing team. It’s a relatively new sport sanctioned by the Illinois High School Association.

Perkins says the idea is a couple of years old and superintendent Steve Ptacek is supportive of the idea.

He says there is not a ton of prep time during the cold winter months, so he meets with students to talk about all aspects of bass fishing.

Perkins says everything is considered from colors of lures, to temperature of water, to time of the year.

He says the team helped with the Rotary Bass tournament last weekend and got insight from participants about the fishing prospects.

Perkins says the team will host the tournament at Lake Jacksonville at 6:30 Saturday morning.

He says the teams can use all the tools, from fish finders to the latest

Lures.

